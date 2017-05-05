The year in review

October 5Have story tips? Want to send a letter to the editor? Email Matt Eidson at stewart.eidson@und.edu
May 5, 2017Filed under Alley Stroh, Daniel Yun, Kyle Zimmerman, News, Nick Nelson, Showcase
The UND men's hockey team raised their eighth NCAA championship banner on Friday, September 30, 2016 at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.
Tags: #dakotastudent, 2017/2016, Gand Forks, ND, North Dakota, year in review
Will the Fighting Hawks repeat as NCAA champions this year?
View Results
News
Grand Forks bus routes restructured
Adam Gunderman
UND Football on the rise
Jake Andersen
Summer sessions
Features
Join Hall Government
Ben Godfrey
You’re not alone
Cameron Campbell
Ojata Records
Emily Gibbens
Exercising for college credit
Diane Newberry
Financial Wellness closing this year
Connor Johnson
Students come together to “do work” for BIG Event this spring
Showcase
Sports Q & A
Dakota Student
The student news site of University of North Dakota
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in