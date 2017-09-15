Why Minnesota beats North Dakota

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

UND is a pretty great school. There’s just one big problem with it: It’s not in Minnesota. I see how that would be a problem because of the name ‘North Dakota’ but still, it would be better if we were all in Minnesota.

Minnesota is definitely the best state in America, but North Dakota comes in as a close second. North Dakota has some perks. The gorgeous sunsets here can’t possibly be beat. The lack of traffic is a huge plus, with trains probably being the biggest cause of gridlock. But it’s not quite good enough to outdo the great state to the east.

The largest difference between the two states is the landscape. Minnesota is known for its 10,000 lakes. It seems as though almost everyone has a lake cabin in Minnesota, and we all go “up north” for the weekends in the summertime. What do people do in this state? Nothing. They just sit around wishing they were in Minnesota.

Another unique aspect of Minnesota is the Boundary Waters Camping Area. Besides the large distribution we have throughout the state, there’s a large chain of lakes in Minnesota’s northeastern corner called the Boundary Waters. These lakes are pretty unique as well. They usually have very clear water because many of them don’t allow motorized boats on them, so they stay very clean.

Along with the Boundary Waters, we have one of the Great Lakes, Lake Superior. Lake Superior is the biggest of the Great Lakes. It borders Canada and three states, and yet, North Dakota isn’t one of them.

There are also many great attractions in the great state of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Fair is the largest 12 day event in the country with almost two million people visiting each year.

Another tourist attraction is the Mall of America, the biggest mall in the country. It even has an amusement park inside. Another fun attraction is Valleyfair, a park full of rollercoasters and water rides.

One of the biggest shocks to me when I came here was the lack of plowing. I’m not quite sure what the deal is, but for whatever reason, between the months of November and March, you basically don’t see the road at all. There’s just white snow and ice covering the streets for five months straight. What’s that about? I know in Minnesota, that’s hardly ever an issue unless there’s a huge blizzard. Otherwise, the plows get rid of the snow on the roads real quick.

Another great thing about Minnesota is that there are actual cities there. North Dakota’s biggest city is Fargo with a population of 120,000. Minnesota’s most populated city is Minneapolis with over 400,000 people. That’s even without its twin city. St Paul has a population of 300,000. In total, that would be 700,000 compared to the measly population of Fargo. The fact that there are actually large amounts of people in Minnesota but not North Dakota should tell you how much better Minnesota is. So many more people choose to live in Minnesota, as compared to North Dakota.

Last but not least, Minnesota has their own professional sports teams. These include the Lynx, Vikings, Wild, Timberwolves and Twins. Although some of these teams may not be the best in their respective leagues, at least we have the opportunities whereas North Dakota only has the option to watch college teams.

All in all, Minnesota is a great state and I plan on living there the rest of my life once I graduate. But if I had to choose a second home, it would for sure be North Dakota.

Jill Morton is an opinion writer for Dakota Student. She can be reached at jillian.morton@und.edu