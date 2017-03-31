An entertaining approach to news

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

I regularly write about politics after I spend time watching Fox News. I’ll be honest to those who read my articles about my political affiliation, if that hasn’t been obvious in my previous pieces. I am a Republican, and I regularly watch Fox News. I find an inspiring story, and a lot of times I go from there.

I stick with Fox News because I like the people who deliver the stories to me. Politics and news can be boring, except when Greg Gutfeld tells you about it. A co-host of “The Five” and the host of “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” he is easily the most likable man on any news channel.

On “The Five,” Gutfeld is part of a roundtable of personalities from Fox News who get together to debate and discuss the hot news stories of the day. He’s outspoken and very interesting to listen to when he bring his comedic twist to the panel. The panel often consists of a mixture of personalities with different political affiliations.

On “The Greg Gutfeld Show,” Gutfeld is entirely in control. The entire episode is filled with witty anecdotes and blatant honesty as he adopts a tone of sarcasm when he delivers his take on the politician he is talking about or politics in and of itself.

A self-proclaimed Libertarian, his political beliefs are very different than his cohosts on “The Five.”

“I became a conservative by being around liberals (at UC Berkeley) and I became a libertarian by being around conservatives,” Gutfeld said in a 2009 interview. “You realize that there’s something distinctly in common between the two groups, the left and the right; the worst part of each of them is the moralizing.”

Prior to Fox News, Gutfeld was a writer for “Prevention” and later was editor-in-chief of Men’s Health magazine. Later, he was the editor-in-chief of Stuff where he increased the circulation of the magazine by nearly double. He was also a contributor for the Huffington Post, where he “inspired, lunatic ridicule of his leftwing fellow Huffers.”

He was close with the late Andrew Breitbart, founder of BigGovernment.com and Breitbart.com, who said about Gutfeld: “Trust me, you don’t want him setting his sights on your hypocrisy and public failings.”

I personally love Gutfeld’s honesty. Back in October, Gutfeld weighed in on Bernie Sanders and the disastrous consequences that socialism has for the country.

“It kills growth because it crushes opportunity,” Gutfeld said. “Sure, Sanders seems like a really nice guy. But a vote for him isn’t a vote for a kind man, but a cruel doctrine that sticks to the planet’s shoe like toilet paper from the world’s worst restroom,”

I love this quote, because it captures the essence of Sanders and the problems of Socialism perfectly. Gutfeld isn’t afraid to talk about things as they are. He is easy to follow and his writing is clear, likely due to the BA in English he earned from the University of California, Berkeley back in 1987.

While he is often critical of major political figures, he still weighs on the issues that are important to the viewers, such as identity politics.

In an opinion piece published on Monday, Gutfeld writes, “Why is identity politics still so attractive to people, even when it runs counter to deeply held human desires? Because excluding other people makes one feel powerful. It’s emotional: identity politics is about insecure, attention-seeking people exerting payback on others. They base their actions on a sense of unfairness – when, in fact, their major goal is to exact unfair punishment on you.”

Gutfeld’s comedic twist and blatant honesty are two of the most powerful qualities he has as a major figure on Fox News. He take regular, boring news stories and transforms them into some of the most entertaining things on television or online. He often talks about social issues, appealing to the sociologist in me.

Recently Gutfeld wrote about United Airlines preventing two teen girls from boarding a flight because their leggings violated a dress code. Because the teens were traveling for free as dependents of United employees, United was just in its decision. As always, Gutfeld is guaranteed to add a witty anecdote to his writing.

“See the teens were boarding as pass travelers, i.e. they were flying for free as dependents of United employees. That means they represent the company and they got to follow their dress code,” Gutfeld writes. “Being that company, United can enforce such rules. It’s why I don’t show up for “The Five” in hot pink leather cut-offs as much as I’d like to, and that’s good for you.”

If you’re at all interested in news, let Greg Gutfeld tell you about it. You can catch him on “The Five” which airs every weekday at 4 p.m. and on “The Greg Gutfeld Show” which airs Saturdays at 9 p.m.

Liz Kacher is a staff writer for The Dakota Student. He can be reached at mary.kacher@und.edu