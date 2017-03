Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Men’s basketball grasped their Big Sky Championship title on Saturday against Portland State after 82-73 final. The game also honored the graduating seniors: Corey Baldwin, Thomas Blake, Devon Pekas and Quinton Hooker. With the win the squad now sits in the first seed of Big Sky playoffs and will face either Northern Arizona or Portland State in the second round.