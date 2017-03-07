In case you missed it- Last week in sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Big Sky Champions

Men’s basketball grasped their Big Sky Championship title on Saturday against Portland State after 82-73 final. The game also honored the graduating seniors: Corey Baldwin, Thomas Blake, Devon Pekas and Quinton Hooker. With the win the squad now sits in the first seed of Big Sky playoffs and will face either Northern Arizona or Portland State in the second round.

Clean Sweep

Junior defensemen, Tucker Poolman filled the score sheet (2g,3a on the weekend) as the men’s hockey team swept Miami University on the road. The much needed wins gave UND home ice advantage for NCHC Quarter finals for the 15th consectutive year. The team will face St. Cloud State this weekend.

A Final Bow

In a tough battle, the women’s hockey team fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 2-1, for their last game of the 2016-2017 season. The Fighting Hawks put in a full 60 minute performance, keeping a tie game until the final minutes of the third period where penalties sealed their fate.

Game, Set, Match

The women’s tennis squad defeated Southern Utah 4-3 in the singles competition on home territory, while they swept in doubles 3-0.

Sour season finale

After claiming their Big Sky Championship title against Sacremento State, the women’s basketball team finished their season on a flat note against Portland State. In reverse roles to the Men’s squad, the women were unable to find their way against Portland, falling 81-67. The loss places them in the No. 2 seed and they will face the winner of the first round battle between Northern Arizona and Portland State in the second round.