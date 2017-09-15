The end of DACA

800,000 youths could potentially be removed from the country - is there anything to be done?

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was an Obama era program implemented in 2012 that made it possible for children of illegal immigrants to live in the United States without the fear of deportation.

This act made it possible for illegal immigrants who came as children with their parents to apply for a renewable two year visa, guaranteeing them a stay in the U.S. for that amount of time. This allows them to work in the U.S. free of deportation.

Those who came before the year 2007 under the age of 16 and who are under 31 before June 15 are safe under DACA from deportation as of DACA being around.

This does not ensure them full permanent residence in the United States. It does mean that immigrants can get personal and legal documents for working in the U.S.

The applicants must attend school, have a clean criminal record, have a high school diploma or be a military veteran.

There is an argument that the program itself is unconstitutional because it was an executive order created by President Obama and did not get congressional approval. This is why it might be difficult to fight in court for DACA to be kept in place under the Trump administration.

Because of the ending of DACA, 800,000 youth that are under the umbrella of DACA and a part of the U.S. workforce will possibly be removed from the country. The Left Leaning Center for American Progress estimated that if that occurs, over the next decade the economy could risk losing over half a trillion dollars.

Now with some view of what DACA is, we can look closer into why the Trump administration announced that it would be ending the DACA program.

On Sept. 5, 2017 Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the ending of DACA in a press conference explaining that it is effectively giving those 800,000 mostly adult immigrants amenity to live in the US.

“We cannot admit everyone who wants to come here. It’s just that simple,” Sessions said in the press conference.

Sessions wanted it clearly stated that it went against the rule of law and took advantage of the legal working people of the United States.

“They came without choice,” University of North Dakota anthropology professor Melinda Leach said. “Their parents came for the economic opportunity (…) They’re American in every way. (…) It’s heartbreaking to see that opportunity lost.”

With over 321 million people currently residing in the United States, it is unlikely that many students here at UND have been affected in the recidivating of DACA.

Though there is a low possibility any students are being directly affected, there is a chance many students are being indirectly affected possibly with family under DACA being in a hard place right now and possibly facing deportation in the next few years.

Congress will still have to approve of the recidivating of DACA but in light of the loss of Deferred Action for Parents of Americans, there is a high possibility that DACA will suffer the same fate.

Brody Morris is a staff writer for Dakota Student. He can be reached at brody.morris@und.edu