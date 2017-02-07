Students looking forward to Spring Break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It is the beginning of February, and I know I’m not the only one who is excited for March. Two words: Spring break. Spring break is many people’s favorite time of year, especially for a warm getaway from our frigid state.

Students alike take trips all over the world, with popular destinations of Puerto Rico, Jamaica and Panama City Beach (PCB), Florida. Students like me are always looking for the best deal we can possibly find. Whether it’s hopefully winning a trip through a radio station, or spending hours on the internet comparing and price matching different hotels, flights and events when we should really be doing our homework.

Other people take spring break as a time to sit at home, binge watch their favorite show on Netflix and catch up on some well deserved sleep. That is what I will be doing, unlike working as I usually do over my breaks. Other people, myself included, sometimes try to work a few more hours to put a little extra cash in their pocket. I hope to give you a few ideas along with tips and tricks to making your spring break the best that it can be.

The most common and stereotypical college student spring break is traveling to a foreign country or a place in the great United States filled with sunshine and palm trees swaying in the breeze. If you aren’t a fan of the party scenes, such as PCB, there are so many other options for you.

One place I have traveled and fell in love with was Cozumel, Mexico. It is a quiet little island with very bright and vibrant people and places.

There are a large variety of events one can do for relatively cheap. Pirate Ship excursions with a lobster dinner for three hours is only $100 along with endless drinks, swimming with dolphins, visiting Chankanaab National Park and diving.

Cozumel, Mexico is considered by many to be one of the best places for people who are avid divers and snorkelers because of its large abundance of sea life. If you don’t party over spring break you can still find a fun getaway destination.

As I mentioned earlier, I will be staying in the area, relaxing and catching up on sleep. If you are staying in the area or going home and have no plans, here are a few ideas to relax or keep you busy over spring break.

If you are planning on relaxing, do just that. Read those books you’ve been meaning to for a while now. Cuddle up with a blanket and catch up or start watching one of your shows on Netflix. Take some me-time and relax, so you are rejuvenated for the last push of the school year.

If you’re tired of relaxing and need to find something to do, get some spring cleaning done. Get your room organized. Get rid of the clothes you never wear even though you always say you will, clean out the junk drawer in your desk (I hope I’m not the only one that has one), or even organize your clothing drawers. Spring break is a perfect time to get your life organized again without the stress of schools and clubs/organizations to worry about.

Lastly, many people choose the option to work over spring break. If you are like me, working part-time, this is a great time to rack up some more hours and money. I used to do this every year but I decided I’m going to take it off this year, and honestly, I’m so excited.

If you do plan to work over the break, one small tip: do not overwork yourself. There is nothing worse than overworking yourself and returning to school just as exhausted as you were when you left for break.

Spring break is a time of year where many of us students are able to relax, unwind and break free of the stress of college. Partying is a big part of spring break, and some do not enjoy that lifestyle. Hopefully, I was able to provide some ideas for all students out there to have a fun and safe spring break.

Breanna Roen is an opinion writer for The Dakota Student. She can be reached at breanna.roen@und.edu