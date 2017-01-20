Political catch up

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Following the election of President-elect Donald Trump back in November, we have finally reached Inauguration week. Today’s inauguration marks the beginning of the Trump administration.

The months following President-elect victory have seen the Trump team lay out his plans to follow through on his campaign promises.

The ceremony is set to take place on the West Lawn of The U.S. capitol. Time magazine reports the security screening will begin at 6 a.m., with music scheduled at 9:30 a.m., followed by opening remarks at 11:30 a.m.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies announced the official transfer of power between President Obama and President-elect Trump will happen at noon today.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has been responsible for the planning and execution of the swearing-in ceremonies and the luncheon for the inauguration of the President of the United States at the U.S. capitol, since 1901. The President-elect will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

The exact moment Trump becomes President will be at the moment he speaks the last word of the oath, “I Donald J Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.”

According to the Washington Post, during last week’s news conference Trump assured the inauguration would be “very, very special, very beautiful,” and predicted “massive crowds.” However, the signals of the inauguration are mixed, as evident in the number of celebrities voicing their distaste of the President-elect’s inauguration.

Despite this important moment in history, organizers of the Inauguration expect a high number of protesters, given President-elect Trump’s divisive victory over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Although many Republican lawmakers, such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, have diverged from the agenda of the President-elect, many Republicans have changed their opinions due to the intentions of the President-elect to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“We are in complete sync,” Ryan said on CNN. “We want to make sure that we move these things concurrently, at the same time, repeal and replace.” Repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act was a central point of the Trump campaign.

Alternatively a number of Democratic lawmakers plan not to attend President-elect Trump’s inauguration, according to CNN.

The Democrat lawmakers who have publicly said they will not be at the ceremony today include Georgia Rep. John Lewis, Texas Rep. Al Green, Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison and a number of other lawmakers.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights advocate, told NBC News, “You cannot be at home with something that you feel that is wrong.”

“I will not attend the inauguration because conscience says it is the right thing to do,” Green said in a statement, referencing Martin Luther King.

The Democratic lawmakers who have publicly stated they will not be in attendance of the inauguration are not alone in their decision. A number of musicians have declined to perform at the inauguration.

Numerous successful artists, including Elton John, David Foster, U.K. superstars Charlotte Church and Rebecca Ferguson, Moby, 2 Chainz, The Beach Boys and Ice-T, have publicly stated they were asked but declined to perform, reported by Forbes.

Several artists that have formally been announced have backed out of their performances as a result of the backlash they’ve received for appearing to support the inauguration of President-elect Trump. These artists include Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday and Bruce Springsteen cover act The B-Street Band.

However, there are performers who have agreed to be part of the inauguration. CBS News reported that yesterday’s performers include Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and Lee Greenwood, who also performed at the inaugurations of Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

The performances set to occur today include Jackie Evancho, the 16-year-old who placed second on “America’s Got Talent” in 2010, as well as The Missouri State University Chorale, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and The Radio City Rockettes.

The inauguration theme of the President-elect, although controversial, is an integral part of the impending presidency. The inaugural theme of the President-elect often sets the tone of the impending presidency.

“Make America Great Again,” according to ABC News, is the inaugural theme the Trump team chose to use because it was the slogan during the campaign that helped the real estate mogul elected.

“The theme is very simple,” Trump inauguration Chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement earlier this month. “The idea is to have a cross cut of harmony of America and normal Americans that reflects on them, not on the power and prestige of this man.”

Past inauguration themes chosen by President Obama included “A New Birth of Freedom” used in 2009, and “Faith in America’s Future” in 2013.

Liz Kacher is a staff writer for The Dakota Student. She can be reached at mary.kacher@und.edu