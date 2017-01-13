Hostility toward the president-elect

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Just a week away from the presidential inauguration and many Americans are still showing hostility and refusing to accept the fate America has in store. Everyone has a right to their own opinion, but is it right for performers to refuse playing at the inauguration or designers decline the request to dress Melania Trump, or is it only adding fuel to the fire?

Numerous designers like Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, and Sophie Theallet, who is well-known for dressing Michelle Obama, have all made it clear that they want nothing to do with the future First Lady of the United States.

Tommy Hilfiger told Huffington Post any designer “should be proud” to dress the First Lady of the United States, and I agree. Most designers jump at the chance to design clothes for the first lady. Not only is it an honor, but it is also good for the designer’s clothing sales. People want to be like these powerful figures.

Despite their political views, Melania Trump is not her husband. She can’t control what he says and does, and it isn’t really her fault.

Many famous performers have also turned down the opportunity to perform at the Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2017.

Are stars saying no because of their beliefs or because of the backlash they might receive?

According to NBC news, only a few performers have been confirmed to perform including 16-year-old Jackie Evancho, the Rockettes, and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

Although many claim that Evancho is ruining her career by performing at the inauguration, but her album sales skyrocketed after the announcement.

Refusing to help Trump, is not going to do anything for America’s situation besides divide us more. I believe we all need to stand united and give him a chance like any other new president-elect would and should receive. We haven’t seen what he can do as a president, so we shouldn’t judge his ability yet.

CNBC posted the thoughts of Benji Backer who said although he didn’t support or vote for Trump, “I believe that every man and woman, no matter their personality, background, or political ideology, deserves a chance. Donald Trump does, too.”

Emily Gibbens is the Opinion Editor for The Dakota Student. She can be reached at emily.r.gibbens@und.edu