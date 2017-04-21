Predictions for Lord Stanley

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Every year, when April rolls around and hockey fans of every kind come together to compete to predict the next team to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Together, with the sports writers, UND student athletes and other students on campus here are the predictions for who the next team could be.

Jake Andersen – Dakota Student Sports Writer

As a die hard Minnesota sports fan, everything in me wants to say that this is the year for the Minnesota Wild. While there is no denying that this roster is the deepest they have had since coming into the league in 2000, there remains one obstacle. The Chicago Blackhawks.

The Wild have to make it past the St. Louis Blues first, but considering they do, the Blackhawks likely stand in their way next. Until I witness the Wild conquer the Blackhawks in a playoff series, I do not have it in me to pick against the Wild’s achilles heel. In the Stanley Cup Final, I have the Montreal Canadiens beating the Blackhawks in six.

Jack Harvey – Dakota Student Sports Writer

It’s hard for me to say that the Minnesota Wild will be Stanley Cup champions without sounding biased. But I believe that the Wild will be hoisting the Cup this summer. Minus the cold streak that cost them not only the division but the top spot in the conference and maybe even the league (again 70 percent unbiased). Minnesota has played well all year minus the slump.

Devan Dubynk has shown life in the net. After letting in three goals on six shots against Carolina, he shut the door. The team is playing with confidence, players are breaking out from personal slumps, and the goaltending is coming back. Sure the cold streak happened at the worst time, but perhaps a hot streak can start at the perfect time. Wild over Rangers.

Thomas McCullough – Dakota Student Sports Writer

Western Conference: In the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, the Nashville Predators will defeat the Chicago Blackhawks, the St. Louis Blues will defeat the Minnesota Wild, the Anaheim Ducks will defeat the Calgary Flames, and the Edmonton Oilers will defeat the San Jose Sharks. In the second round, the St. Louis Blues will defeat the Nashville Predators, and the Edmonton Oilers will defeat the Anaheim Ducks. In the final round, the St. Louis Blues will defeat the Edmonton Oilers to become Western Conference Champions.

Eastern Conference: In the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the Montreal Canadiens will defeat the New York Rangers, the Boston Bruins will defeat the Ottawa Senators, the Toronto Maple Leafs will defeat the Washington Capitals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets. In the second round, the Montreal Canadiens will defeat the Boston Bruins, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the final round, the Montreal Canadiens will defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins to become Eastern Conference Champions.

Stanley Cup: In the Stanley Cup, the St. Louis Blues will defeat the Montreal Canadiens in six games, becoming the NHL’s 2017 Stanley Cup Champions.

Allyson Bento – Dakota Student Sports Editor

While my team has always been the hometown heros, the Winnipeg Jets, this is a year that I get to cheer on multiple Canadian teams that actually stand a chance.

The Edmonton Oilers, and UND Alum Drake Cagguila are a promising team for Canada to make it far but i think the cup this year will end up with the team that have the most Stanley Cup wins, the Montreal Canadiens.

Their path may not be the easiest, facing the Rangers in the first round will probably be the most challenging before meeting the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup final that will take them to a game six match and taking the cup with a 5-3 final.

Kelsey Sagvold – Seamore Sports Editor

Well, as a diehard San Jose Sharks fan I obviously want to pick them…pretty sure that’s not happening.Western conference finals: Blues vs Sharks – game six score 3-2 Blues win in OT.

Eastern conference finals: Canadians vs Leafs

Game five score 5-0 Canadians

Lord Stanley Cup Finals

Canadians vs Blues Game six score 1-0 for the Montreal Canadiens.

Adam Demoulas – Dakota Student Sports Writer

The first round of the NHL playoffs brings either excitement or disappointment to your favorite teams. There are three teams that will be going for the sweep in the next few days.

One of the teams currently down 3-0 in the series is my own heavy favorite this year the Chicago Blackhawks. It will take a miracle for them to battle back against the second wild card team the Nashville Predators.

Although the Capitals got off to a trailing start in the series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, they remain in good position throughout the series.

Another favorite of mine that was picked to at least travel past the first round is the Minnesota Wild. The St. Louis Blues got off to a quick start winning the first three games.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, the defending champions, remain strong after getting off to a 3-1 lead in the series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Winning the series would mean a possible game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

I predict the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators will square off in the Cup Finals. I believe the Penguins will go back to back.

The last time a team has done this was back in ’97-’98 by the Detroit Red Wings

Mykenzie Broadland – Freshman UND Student

Growing up a Wild fan and seeing them in the playoffs I have to say the Wild will make their way through their first round deficit and come out with the cup.

They will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final and it will be a close match but the final will be in the Wild favor, 3-1.

There’s a large group on campus who have pledged their allegiance to the Wild and while they may pull off a new miracle on ice one things for sure, there will be plenty of brackets destroyed after the first round.

Allyson Bento is the sports editor for Dakota Student. She can be reached at allysonmarie.bento@und.edu