Ivanka Trump’s role in D.C.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Last Wednesday, President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump said that she will be taking a formal position in the White House without pay, but will be subjected to federal ethics rules. Her official title is going to be assistant to the president. But of course, mainstream media feels the need to lay on the heat for the classiest Trump in the family.

“I have heard the concerns some have with my advising the president in my personal capacity while voluntarily complying with all ethics rules and I will instead serve as an unpaid employee in the White House Office, subject to all of the same rules as other federal employees,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

It’s a shame the media doesn’t support Ivanka’s formal position within the White House. She’s an accomplished businesswoman who is a role model for all millennials. She’s someone who’s closer to our age who we can truly admire because of how successful she is.

If you’ve read my articles, you probably know how I feel about President Trump. I’ve ignored the fake news, and I support my president. He just so happens to have raised a smart, successful daughter who has positively influenced his campaign for a while now.

In her statement, Ivanka Trump said that “throughout this process I have been working closely and in good faith with the White House Counsel and my personal counsel to address the unprecedented nature of my role.”

What makes the critics of Ivanka’s new position hypocrites, is that she isn’t the first child of a president to work for their father. The only thing that separates her is that she is a woman with high-level influence.

John Quincy Adams served President John Adams, and Anna Roosevelt served as an unpaid personal assistant to her presidential father, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. John Eisenhower worked as an assistant to President Dwight Eisenhower.

She’s qualified to have her position in the White House, and any woman should support her influence. After all, she’s the epitome of the feminist movement: a hard-working, successful, intelligent businesswoman who’s a mother of three and a wife to her husband.

For those Hillary supporters who are still “with her,” why don’t you trust the word of her daughter when it comes to Ivanka? If you support Hillary, it would be rather strange for you to distrust the opinion of Chelsea.

In Feb. 2015, Chelsea spoke with Vogue and praised Ivanka, since they have been friends for a number of years.

“There’s nothing skin-deep about Ivanka,” Chelsea said. “And I think that’s a real tribute to her because certainly anyone as gorgeous as she is could have probably gone quite far being skin-deep.”

Chelsea is definitely right about Ivanka. Ivanka is a class-act role model for millennials for a number of reasons, most obviously her success as a businesswoman.

She graduated cum laude from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in economics.

USA Today reports Ivanka created the brand Trump Fine Jewelry in 2007 which sells throughout the U.S., Canada and the Middle East.

Ivanka, until recently, held the position of Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions at the Trump Organization, and also served on the board of 100 Women in Hedge Funds, an industry organization that provides support to women professionals in finance.

Rather than criticize Ivanka Trump’s presence in the White House, take into consideration the fact she will be subject to the ethics rules that all other employees are.

The White House issued a statement saying: “Ivanka’s service as an unpaid employee furthers our commitment to ethics, transparency, and compliance and affords her increased opportunities to lead initiatives driving real policy benefits for the American public that would not have been available to her previously.”

After all, Ivanka is working for no money. She’s required to comply with all federal ethics standards, and she’s been a presence in her father’s campaign unofficially for a while now. Why bring the attention to Ivanka’s presence now? Why treat her like she isn’t qualified to advise her father?

Ivanka is a classy, successful businesswoman that all millennials should look up to. Her influence in the White House helps see that women’s interests are important to President Trump and the future actions he takes for the country.

Liz Kacher is a staff writer for The Dakota Student. She can be reached at mary.kacher@und.edu