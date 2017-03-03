In case you missed it

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

W Hockey

Women’s Hockey forced game three in their first round of playoffs against Ohio State. The do or die match was settled by the overtime heroics of freshman, Emma Nuutinen. The team will head to Minneapolis to face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Final Face off.

M Hockey

The Hawks hosted Omaha in their last home game of the regular season. Unlike their last series earlier in the season, where UND posted 16 points, the two teams split the series, with UND taking game one 6-4 and Omaha stealing UND’s potential sweep, 3-0 in game two.

M Basketball

Wrapping up their last road trip of the season, the Hawks repeated history in a overtime nail biter against Northern Colorado, taking the win from the bears, 84-81. The last time these two teams met, OT was also required to decide the final score.

W Basketball

Following suit, the women’s squad took the win from the Bears at the Betty, 75-68, holding the top spot in the Big Sky Conference for the second week.