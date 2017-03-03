In case you missed it

The student news site of University of North Dakota

Last week in sports

March 3, 2017
W Hockey
Women’s Hockey forced game three in their first round of playoffs against Ohio State. The do or die match was settled by the overtime heroics of freshman, Emma Nuutinen. The team will head to Minneapolis to face the Wisconsin Badgers in the Final Face off.

M Hockey
The Hawks hosted Omaha in their last home game of the regular season. Unlike their last series earlier in the season, where UND posted 16 points, the two teams split the series, with UND taking game one 6-4 and Omaha stealing UND’s potential sweep, 3-0 in game two.

M Basketball
Wrapping up their last road trip of the season, the Hawks repeated history in a overtime nail biter against Northern Colorado, taking the win from the bears, 84-81. The last time these two teams met, OT was also required to decide the final score.

W Basketball
Following suit, the women’s squad took the win from the Bears at the Betty, 75-68, holding the top spot in the Big Sky Conference for the second week.

