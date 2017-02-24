Career Services to host event connecting students and professionals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students looking to expand their network before graduation or the end of the school year should sign and registered for the chance to have a personal discussion with a big time executive during this springs, Career Conversations.

Career Conversations grants students the opportunity to spend personal one-on-one time with presidents, CEOs and executive directors from the community and learn how they got from point “A” to point “B” career-wise.

“What better way than to learn how successful professionals from our community developed their own career paths?” Director of Career Services, Ilene Odegard said. “They may have suggestions for you, so take advantage of your time with them.”

UND senior, Megan Noack, currently works alongside Odegard as the department’s Communications Intern located in McCannel Hall. Noack feels the conversations are an opportunity students of the university should not hesitate to seize.

“We’re hoping the experience will allow students to establish a professional relationship,” Noack said. “To get their foot in the door so they can one day network with these executives.”

Though her time in the department hasn’t been long, Noack feels comfortable in the work environment.

“I’ve been involved with the department since September,” Noack said. “Everyone is so helpful and patient; I really like it. We’re all pretty close and are always looking out for each other.”

The department is anticipating at least 200 students to register for the conversations. Those who choose register, have more than 25 companies to pick from.

“The conversation will involve a lot of business professionals,” Noack said. “People who are open to discuss how they paved their way within their respective companies.”

Career Conversations begin Feb. 27 and end March 3. Career fields to explore are business/finance management, community and social services, education executives/administration, healthcare, information technology an UAS, legal and law enforcement, physical and social sciences, sales, management and hospitality, skilled trades and maintenance and construction.

“Once you receive the emailed confirmation including time, location and contact information,” Odegard said. “You will then be able to visit with the employer, take a tour of the business or agency and receive practical and insightful advice about your own career plans.”

To get registered for a conversation, go to www.northernvalleycareers.com to find a time slot (or two) that suits your schedule. Registration closes Thursday, Feb. 23.

The event itself is sponsored by UND Career Services, Job Service North Dakota, The Chamber-Grand Forks/East Grand Forks and Grand Forks Region EDC.

Sheldon Hatlen is a staff writer for The Dakota Student. He can be reached at sheldon.hatlen@und.edu